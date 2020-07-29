Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Govt Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays

29 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31, 2020, as public holidays to mark this year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this in a statement signed in Abuja yesterday by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah.

The minister, on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

He called on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, especially as the world was witnessing global health challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Aregbesola, who assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians, emphasized that government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potentials of the country.

He called on all Nigerians to join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of every citizen would be protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Minister also advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 and also to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

