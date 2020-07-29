Nigeria: Senate Summons Ahmed, Fashola, AGF Over N2.7 Trillion Govt's Legacy Road Projects

29 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Senate yesterday summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, over the funding status of three federal government legacy road projects estimated to cost N2.7trillion.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (Lagos West) gave the directive during the panel's interactive session with the Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Uche Orji, in Abuja.

Also to appear before the Committee are the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and the NSIA boss, Orji.

The legacy projects are the Abuja-Kano road, Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.

Orji told the lawmakers that the federal government established the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) in February 2018, to accelerate the execution of "certain critical, strategic infrastructure projects essential to the rapid growth and modernization of the nation's economy."

He said that the PIDF is being managed by the NSIA to develop the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge Project, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road, Mambilla Hydro-Power Project and the East West Road.

According to him, the total cost of the projects is estimated to be N2.7trillion.

He noted that the sources of funds for the projects included federal government's initial seed funding of $650million transferred to PIDF in 2018, N90billion transferred by the Ministry of Finance to PIDF in 2019 and $311million recovered funds transferred to the PIDF in 2020.

He said that the NSIA is to provide $300million, China Exim N1.423 billion, second seed funding $650million and other sources (local and international financial institutions) $770million.

He said that the NSIA has so far expended the sum of N231.8billion on the three projects as follows: Lagos-Ibadan (N60.9billion), 2nd Niger Bridge (N100.6billion) and the Abuja-Kano road (N70.1billon).

He noted that currently, the PIDF is being utilised in the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge project and the Abuja-Kano Road.

He noted that the construction contracts were executed between the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) and the contractors before they were transferred to the PIDF, "therefore, all information and documentation relating to the projects prior the handover should be sought from the FMWH."

He also said that the legacy debts of the three projects are the responsibility the FMWH.

However, the lawmakers disagreed with him and sought to know why he claims that the projects are being managed by the NSIA but yet refused to inherit the assets and liabilities of the projects.

Consequently, the Chairman of the Committee, Adeola directed that Ahmed, Fashola and Idris be summoned to appear before the Committee alongside Orji in two weeks' time to explain the status of funding for the projects and the issue of legacy debts.

Orji had told the lawmakers that the PIDF balance as at June 2020 stood at N181.4billion.

"This balance incorporates the receipt of the recovered assets of $311million. We estimate these funds to be depleted by the beginning of quarter three of 2021.

"Under the PIDF mandate, NSIA is to receive two transfers of $650million. Thus far, NSIA received one of the transfers. Once the funding in Q3 2021 is expended, NSIA will either need the additional transfer or raise funding from other sources," Orji said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.