Uganda: 382 Ugandans Repatriated From Saudi Arabia

A total of 382 Ugandans who have been stranded in Riyadh Saudi Arabia since the closure of airports due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak were last evening repatriated through Entebbe International airport.

The group which is the second batch of Ugandans to be repatriated from Saudi Arabia mostly consisting of migrant workers and students touched down at Entebbe international airport at 8:15 pm Tuesday evening aboard a Saudi Arabian Airlines special flight SV 3459 which departed from King Khalid International airport at 03:45 hrs.

The Uganda Embassy in Riyadh that facilitated the repatriation in a notice said it was initiated by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other authorities in Uganda such as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Works and Transport.

"Given the high numbers of stranded Ugandans in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other countries of accreditation under Uganda Embassy Riyadh, similar arrangements are being worked out to have more Ugandans repatriated," the letter reads.

According to records from the embassy, a total of 557 Ugandans stranded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been repatriated out of the 1800 Ugandans who have registered with the Embassy from all its countries of accreditation.