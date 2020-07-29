Uganda: Bobi Wine Unveils Party Card

29 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derrick Wandera

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulany, alias Bobi Wine, yesterday unveiled the membership card for his new party National Unity Platform (NUP), calling for mass registration across the country as the 2021 General Election gains momentum.

During the unveiling ceremony at their headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala, Mr Kyagulanyi said the card will be availed to anyone willing to join the party at a fee of only Shs1,000.

"It took us only one month to convince the people of Kyadondo East that Kyagulanyi was the registered form of Bobi Wine, so four months are more than enough for us to tell the people that NUP is the registered form of People Power. So just pick up the card and get ready for a massive election in 2021," Bobi Wine said.

Last week, Bobi Wine launched NUP, which he took over from Mr Moses Nkonge Kibalama, and promised to work with other political parties willing to make an alliance.

Bobi Wine said they had decided to join a political party that had the same aspirations and core values so as to use it as a political purpose vehicle for 2021 elections. Yesterday, the party also launched its core values, vision and mission.

Party vision

Reading the party values, Ms Lina Zedriga Waru Abuku, the NUP vice president, said: "Our struggle and work is built on discipline, reliability, integrity and inclusiveness.

Our vision is to build a free, united, prosperous and democratic Uganda, which empowers citizens, and adheres to the rule of law, ensures dignity and provides equal opportunities for all."

Other members, according to the documents provided by party leaders, will be allowed to join the party only when they are 18 years and above.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.