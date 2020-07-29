South Africa: Ways of (Not) Seeing - Cricket and Its Discontents

opinion

'... the seeing eye is never innocent... what we see is conditioned by who we are, where we have been, what we have seen before.' - Andrew Merrifield. Are we looking at the same game? Have we mistakenly brought blinkers instead of binoculars to the ground?

One of the first black players to knock on the door for Proteas' selection was Herschelle Gibbs. A huge public outcry began for at least one black player to be in the team for the upcoming West Indies tour in 1998/9. Gibbs was promoted into the team for the second test in Port Elizabeth ahead of the incumbent Adam Bacher. Gibbs was a batsman of fabulous talent. Yet, his inclusion was seen as "outside" intervention. Rodney Hartman, Ali Bacher's official biographer saw it as Adam Bacher becoming a "victim... the truth was that Gibbs had to play in order to provide a 'player of colour.' "

Ironically, Gibbs was in line for the earlier England tour, but lost out to Gerhardus Liebenberg. Liebenberg was to prove an unmitigated disaster. A close scrutiny of Liebenberg's record prior to the England tour would have rung the alarm bells but despite this, he was selected. So pivotal...