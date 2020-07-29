Seychelles: Tourists Flying to Seychelles After Aug. 1 Re-Opening Must Have Recent Covid-19 Test

29 July 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

All passengers coming to Seychelles from Aug. 1 when the airport opens for scheduled passenger flights must have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test not more than 72 hours old before boarding their flight to the island nation, said a top official on Tuesday.

The Public Health Commissioner, Jude Gedeon, told a press conference that there are additional travel conditions for visitors, Seychellois and resident permit holders coming to Seychelles.

Visitors must be from low- or medium-risk countries and an application form must be submitted to visitor@health.gov.sc. The list is posted on the website of the departments of tourism and health.

"Visitors from high-risk countries will not be allowed to travel to Seychelles. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is dynamic and can change at any time visitors must ensure that flight and hotel bookings permit flexibility on cancellation or postponement at short notice," he added.

Upon arrival in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, all visitors must show proof of accommodation in an approved tourism establishment, a list of which are available for download on the department's website.

"As from Aug. 1, visitors are permitted to stay in not more than two approved establishments for the first seven days. When they change accommodation we must be able to track where they are going to stay next," said Gedeon.

Seychellois and resident permit holders from high-risk countries may apply to enter Seychelles on an application form and submit to pha@health.gov.sc.

Gedeon said that "when permission is granted they will be required to undergo a facility-based quarantine for 14-day period and COVID-19 PCR test at their cost. The reason we are doing it is because we have to ensure that we have quarantine facilities available for them when they arrive in Seychelles."

Seychellois and resident permit holders who have spent 14 days in a permitted country immediately prior to travel may enter Seychelles and can stay in their own homes under passive surveillance for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is strongly advising Seychellois and resident permit holders not to travel overseas until further notice.

"Any person who disregards this advice should note that re-entry in Seychelles will be subject to conditions. Where the travel itinerary requests the person to go in quarantine on arrival in Seychelles the full cost of quarantine and testing must be paid prior before they travel," said Gedeon.

As for active COVID-19 cases in Seychelles, Gedeon said the situation is the same as previously announced as scheduled tests could not be done due to the bad weather. There are 39 active cases among foreign seafarers.

