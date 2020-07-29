Namibia: Team Alpha Win Summer League

Team Alpha won the FNB Squash Summer League after beating their main rivals Green Machine 33-27 on Saturday.

Going into the final round of the series, Team Alpha held a six-point lead over Green Machine, and after Saturday's victory they clinched the title with a total of 194 points, followed by Green Machine on 182, while Team FNB came third on 158 and the Conquerors fourth on 146.

In their previous encounter on 8 July, Green Machine beat Team Alpha 35-28, but on Saturday, Team Alpha took the lead from the start, although it was close throughout.

There were some emphatic victories for Ruan Bestbier who beat Marlize Cohen 78-16, and Janre Olivier who beat Francois Bredenhann 83-16, but Green Machine struck back with big wins for Zirk Jansen, who beat Ulrich Etzold 45-29 and Brighton Zinyakatria who beat Jessica Moore 56-33.

There were also some close encounters, with Alpha's Theunis Heunis beating Solly Truter 33-29, while Jan Olivier and Shaun Hentze drew their match 33-33, and going into the final six matches, Team Alpha held a narrow 5-4 lead in matches won.

Green Machine's hopes briefly flickered when Luke Brinkmann beat Hans Rack 34-29; Ricardo Abrantes beat Adri Lambert 53-36; and Rowan McNamara beat Dirk van Niekerk 42-30.

But it wasn't enough as Team Alpha's Franco Lambert beat Gerhard Bruwer 32-24, Nic Berry beat Samuel Kruger 43-32, and Max Endjala beat Sven Gruttemeyer 30-26 in a close battle between the top seeds.

The match count was very even, with Team Alpha winning eight matches and Green Machine seven, with one drawn, but with the addition of bonus points, Team Alpha ran out 33-27 victors.

The encounter between the Conquerors and Team FNB was also close, with Conquerors winning the match count 9-7, and 33-25 on points.

Conquerors took an early lead after three consecutive victories by Guidi Novack who beat Kirsten Fourie 64-29; Mauritz du Preez who beat Lyle Bruys 44-37; and Leon Loubser, who beat Jacque Falla 36-28; but Team FNB struck back through Christian Kollard, who beat Kotie Karstens 42-22; and Marion Berry who beat Caricia Basson 55-25.

The Conquerors' Liezel Wijgergangs also beat Eloise du Plooy 50-42, and Michael Truter beat Ramon Maasdorp 53-33, but Team FNB drew level at five games all, after winning some close encounters, with Etienne Fourie beating Dene van Zyl 44-42, Herlu Pretorius beating Elmarie Kotze 41-38, and William Graham beating Graham Watermeyer 42-38.

The Conquerors, however, held the edge amongst the top seeds, winning four of the final six matches.

Dieter Frohlich edged Gerhard Liebenberg 41-40; Morne van Zyl beat Benetton Calitz 40-28, Delia van Zyl beat Eric Bruys 44-40, and Kyle Kriel beat Steven Berry 46-9.

Team FNB's victories came via Henko Knipe who beat Waldo Schafer 34-25, and Christoff Knoetze who beat Archie Botha 62-29.

Despite the defeat, Team FNB managed to pip the Conquerors to third place on the log with 158 points, while the Conquerors finished last on 146 points.

The league was keenly contested with a total of 64 players competing over the six-round series.

After the matches, Wanderers Squash Club held its annual general meeting where a new executive committee was elected. Sean Wathen, Gerhard Bruwer, Gerhard Liebenberg and Brandon de Jager remain on the committee and are joined by William Graham, Caricia Basson and Andrew Forrest.