Nigeria: NIDCOM Appeals to NDDC to Pay Stranded Nigerian Students in UK

29 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme

Chairman and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to pay the allowances, tuition and other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme, to guarantee their stay and continue their education in the United Kingdom(UK).

A statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, made reference to a letter written to the Hon Minister of the Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio, dated June 18, 2020, NIDC/001/20/1 drawing attention to the plight of the students and urging the NDDC who are directly responsible for the Students' scholarships to pay.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the Commission counts on the Minister's assurances that all outstanding payments to affected Students will be made.

"At the moment there have been persistent calls by the Students for urgent intervention.

"While the deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non-payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually become beggars.

"The NIDCOM Chairman once again appealed to the Niger Delta Ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to intervene urgently and promptly too," the statement added

