Malawi: Be Forward to Withdraw Wanderers Sponsorship

29 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Japanese used vehicles dealer Be Forward Limited has made a decision to stop its sponsorship to Mighty Wanderers from next year.

Be Forward sponsor the Nomads to the tune of $200 000 (about K150 million) per year.

But recently had to cut the club's sponsorship by 50 percent; due to the effects of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which has stalled sports and business globally.

Now it's confirmed the Japanese used car dealers will stop bankrolling the Lali Lubani Road outfit from next year.

Local representative for Be Forward Limited, Mike Butao, confirmed withdraw of sponsorship.

"The position of Be Forward Limited is that from next year they will stop sponsoring the club to concentrate in recovery having been hit hard by the effects of Covid-19 pandemic to their business," he said.

But Butao, a former Nomads general secretary said "there is still room for negotiations."

Nomads chairperson Symon Sikwese confirmed about the development but said the club's executive have no access to the sponsor as they have to go through Butao, an arrangement he described as "weird."

Sikwese said the club's executive committee will meet to strategise.

