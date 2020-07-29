Malawi: Education Minister Nyalonje Pledges to Adopt Open Distance Learning Policy

29 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Glory Msowoya

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Agnes NyaLonje has reaffirmed government's commitment to speed up the formulation of Open Distance Learning (ODL) Policy which would allow the Malawi College of Distance Education (MCDE) to be independent in its operation.

She said this on Friday during a familiarisation tour of MCDE offices in Blantyre.

The minister said in the absence of the policy, the institution was facing a number of challenges such as understaffing and lack of staff promotions, among others.

NyaLonje said: "We are working around the clock to employ more teachers so that the institution can deliver its heart best in the wake of Covid-19.

"Another issue is promotions, we will work very hard so that teachers are motivated enough to perform."

She said MCDE was crucial to sustaining Open Distance Learning (ODL) for students who are currently at home following the closure of schools due to Covid-19 pandemic.

On his part, MCDE acting deputy director Henry Gwede said there are only 49 staff members against 125 required to ensure smooth running of services, representing only 39.2 percent filled posts.

He asked government to purchase new machines so that the institution can meet school's demands.

Said Gwede: "Most equipment here is archaic. For example, the printing machine was commissioned in 1991; hence, our plea to the minister for more financial and machinery support."

MCDE was established in 1965 to provide ODL.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.