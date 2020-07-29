Uganda: Joy As Govt Re-Opens L. Kyoga to Fishermen

T here was joy at Kagwara Landing Site in Serere District on Monday after government reopened Lake Kyoga to fishermen who had downed their fishing gear following a fishing holiday instituted by government.

Government three years ago banned fishing activities on several lakes countrywide as one of the measures to save fish stock from extinction due to unregulated fishing activities and harvest of premature fish.

For instance, Lake Kyoga which spreads across 17 districts has had fishing activities suspended for six months in Serere, one year in Amolatar, and two years in Nakasongola.

The operation was under the supervision of the Fishing Protection Unit (FPU).

Mr Collins Omoen, a chairperson of the fishermen, told Daily Monitor on Monday during the opening of the lake that the fish stocks have greatly increased and will benefit them.

"We have been patient. Reopening the lake is an opportunity for us to make a living again," Mr Omoen said.

According to Mr Omoen, in Serere District more than 1,000 fishermen have been idle following the fishing holiday by government.

Mr Emmanuel Amaitum, the Kagwara Port LC1 chairperson, who is also a fisherman, said: "It is my wish that we get good returns from buyers."

Mr Amaitum, however, warned the fishermen to observe the set standard operation guidelines such as using recommended gears.

Maj Joseph Ssebukeera, who represented the head of FPU, Col James Nuwagaba, said they have information that some fishermen intend to use outlawed boats but he warned that they are vigilant.

Mr Sebukeera said the unit previously had challenges while carrying out their operations but their cooperation with Hellen Adoa, the State minister for Fisheries, has eased their work.

Preservation

The director of Fisheries Resources, Mr Edward Rukundo, said the 'first world war' has been won, and that their second huddle will be preserving the gains registered by FPU.

Mr Rukundo added that preservation of fish will only be done at the landing sites.

"We shall not allow people to preserve fish in homes," he said.

He said only recommended boat size nets of 28 feet and 40 per boat, will be allowed on the lake.

Mr Rukundo revealed that each landing site will be mandated to register fishermen when they arrive and exit the lake.

He also confirmed that the fish handling facility at Kagwara in Serere and the other in Amolatar, will be established this financial year.

Ministers calls for tax holiday

Ms Adoa, who presided over reopening of Lake Kyoga, said the fishermen will get a tax waiver for six months but cautioned them against using illegal gear.

Tough times

She said following the fishing holiday, many fishermen have found it hard to make ends meet and that's why the six-month tax waiver is necessary.

She also appealed to the FPU team not to be tempted to join fishing but to supervise those who violate the guidelines.

The minister handed over more than 2,000 fishing nets and 22 gun thermometers to 22 landing sites in Serere.

The State minister cleared the allegation that the lake hand been sold. "Those who have been peddling lies that the lake has been sold are ashamed. I am here today handing the lake to its people," she said.

To maintain the current fish stocks in Lake Kyoga, Ms Adoa said there will be periodic monitoring and supervision of the lake.

According to the minister, 1,970 boats are ready to enter the lake for fishing activities and that more boats will be completed later for all the 17 districts along Lake Kyoga.

12,000 out of business

Restrictions

Meanwhile, restrictions imposed on fishing activities as the government announced the reopening plans of Lake Kyoga has left more than 12,000 fishermen out of business.

Last Friday, the government announced it would lift a ban on fishing activities in the lake on July 27, allowing only 11,000 registered fishermen to operate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There were more than 23,000 fishermen with boats positioned on Lake Kyoga before the ban was imposed in 2019.

In April 2019, leaders in the districts around Lake Kyoga under Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organisation (Lakimo), suspended fishing activities to allow the Fisheries Protection Unit to coordinate the registration of fishermen and their boats. The measure was aimed at regulating illegal fishing activities.

The districts under Lakimo include Nakasongola, Pallisa, Amolatar, Kamuli, Apac, Buyende, Kaliro, Soroti, Kaberamaido, Serere, Katakwi, Ngora, Dokolo, and Kumi.

During a meeting at Namasale Town Council headquarters, Amolatar District, on Friday Ms Adoa, said only 11,000 boats have been allowed to operate in Lake Kyoga.

She emphasised that only registered fishermen with the recommended fishing gears will be allowed to operate.

"Let me assure fishermen that the government will lift the ban on fishing activities on Lake Kyoga on July 27," she said.