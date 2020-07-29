Malawi: President Chakwera Appoints Kaferapanjira Economic Advisor

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chief executive officer Chancellor Kaferapanjira as his chief economic advisor, Nyasa Times understand.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Chakwera is signalling a private sector-centric formula to the country's prosperity as he also entrusted economic planning and fiscal policy to two former business executives.

Felix Mlusu--who used to run multinational conglomerate Nico Holdings plc as managing director and chief executive officer-- was appointed Minister of Finance.

While former Airtel Malawi managing director and now Vice-President Saulos Chilima was given an expansive portfolio covering economic planning, development and public sector reforms.

At State House, Kaferapanjira will link up with former MCCCI president Prince Kapondamgaga who was appointed Chief of Staff at State Residences.

Kaferapanjira holds an MSc(Economic Management & Policy) (with distinction) specializing in Industrialisation, Trade and Economic Policy, an MSc(Strategic Management), a Bachelor of Commerce(Business Administration), a Diploma in Business Studies, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing.

He is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (MCIM) and a Member of Economics Association of Malawi.

In addition he has attended various courses in Leadership, Change Management, Economic Analysis, Public Policy, Marketing, among others from the Royal Institute of Public Administration, London, the University of Maastricht School of Governance, University of the Philippines, and other reputable centres of excellence.

Kaferapanjira was Deputy General Manager of the Malawi Investment Promotion Agency before joining MCCCI in January 2003.

Upon graduating from the University of Malawi in 1990, he had stints with Southern Bottlers, KPMG, and NICO Limited.

Kaferapanjira has varied experience from both the public and private sector and previously sat on the boards Malawi Revenue Authority, National Roads Authority, Roads Fund Administration, and National Construction Industry Council, among others. He also sits on the boards of Old Mutual Unit Trust, Combine Cargo Limited, Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supplies, and the Malawi Business Coalition Against HIV/AIDS.