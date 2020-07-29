Nigeria: Security Officers Attached to Governor Assault Journalist for Trying to Get an Interview

28 July 2020
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) condemns the attack on journalist Osagie Otabor, in Akure, Ondo State, by security personnel attached to the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and demands that the culprits are punished.

On July 20, 2020, Otabor, a journalist working with The Nation newspaper went to the International Culture and Event Centre in Akure to cover the on-going primary elections. On arrival, he spotted Governor Yahaya Bello at the centre, and decided to approach him for an interview, only to be denied entry.

When he tried to reason with the security guards, they flared up and subjected him to severe beating.

"I've already introduced myself as a journalist but they wouldn't listen to me and before I knew it, they began to beat me. I was thrown up and slammed on the concrete floor as if I am a criminal by the officers," Otabor recounted his ordeal.

Local media reported that both the Kogi State and Ondo State Commissioners for Information as well as top security personnel at the venue apologized to Otabor.

The Ondo State chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the attack, demanded investigation and punishment for the culprits. They have also demanded that Otabor be compensated for his medical bills after the assault.

Media coverage form part of a credible and transparent election process. Therefore, parties and security agents must ensure that journalists are protected while playing their role as mandated by the constitution. It is unacceptable that security personnel resort to violence and brutalities on journalists performing their legitimate duties.

The Media Foundation for West Africa condemns the attack and calls on the authorities to take disciplinary measures against the police officers involved. We also urge security agencies to educate their officers on the essential role of journalists and to ensure the safety of journalists.

Copyright © 2020 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.