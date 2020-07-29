Ghana: GFA Looking for Camps for Maidens, Princesses

Chairman of the Black Maidens Management Committee, Nana Oduro Sarfo, says some facilities across the country are being inspected as possible replacements for the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

On Sunday, government lifted restrictions on football activities for the first time since March, giving special dispensation to the country's female under 17 and under 20 teams to resume training ahead of various qualifying events.

The Black Maidens face Nigeria in October in a FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifier while the Black Princesses take on Guinea-Bissau in a FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifying event in September.

But with the GFA handing out the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram to government to be used as a COVID-19 isolation center, finding a new camping base for the girls is proving problematic.

"We know very well Prampram will not be available, so we have to go round looking for places to camp.

"We have places like Cape Coast, Winneba, Elmina, maybe we can even look at Obuasi.

"There are places all over, so we have sent a team to inspect some facilities, they went on Friday so we will receive all invoices from where they went to, he said in an interview with Citi Sports.

"So we will be able to talk about it better in the coming weeks."

