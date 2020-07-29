Ghana: Police Apprehend 2 Kidnappers At Adaklu-Alavanyo

29 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Two Fulani herdsmen at Adaklu-Alavanyo who allegedly abducted two brothers, aged 12 and 13, and later called their father, a cattle rancher, to demand a ransom of GH₵100, 000 from him, are helping the police in their investigations.

They are Sambo Mohamed Sawuna, 22, and Bubey Sidor, 25.

Two others, whose names were only given as Abaah and Osmanu, and said to be their accomplices, are on the run.

The acting Ho Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alex Yeboah disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Ho on Monday.

He said that the suspects, who were armed with a gun and cutlasses, picked up the children on July 21, this year, from their home at Adaklu-Agbokope and took them into the forest, 15 kilometres away.

ASP Yeboah said that the two herdsmen then held the boys hostage in the forest for 15 hours before finally realising them, after their persistent demand for the ransom from their father on phone turned fruitless.

He said that three days after the abduction and the subsequent release of the boys, Sidor turned up on the ranch of the children's father to seek a job, only for him to be identified by the boys, and that led to his arrest and handing over to the police.

During interrogation, Sidor mentioned Sawuna as his accomplice in the abduction of the boys and led the police to arrest him.

It also emerged that the suspects and the fugitives had earlier failed in a bid to kidnap the father of the boys from his ranch.

The identities of the victims and their father are being withheld.

According to the acting municipal police commander, the two suspects have admitted the offence in their caution statements.

At the time of filing this report, the suspects who are jointly charged with abduction were due to be arraigned before the Ho Magistrate Court one.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.