Ghana: Patience Akyianu Adjudged Outstanding Group CEO of the Year

28 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, has been named the outstanding Group CEO of the year 2019 at the 10th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Award, held in Accra.

Themed "Celebrating Ten Years of Entrepreneurial Excellence and Business Development in Ghana", the award ceremony honoured outstanding corporate executives across a wide range of sectors in Ghana.

Patience Akyianu is an experienced and an accomplished business leader with a strong commercial acumen, who has over 27 years of experience in Banking, Finance, and Insurance industry.

This award is a testament of Patience's exceptional and versatile leadership having overseen Hollard Ghana's double-digit revenue growth, a feat she achieved since assuming office as Group CEO in October 2018.

She is celebrated for her passion to increase financial inclusion through business and social initiatives that are positively impacting the lives of Ghanaians and in turn, translating into significant milestones and business growth for Hollard in Ghana.

Receiving the award at a brief and socially-distanced presentation ceremony at Capital Place, Hollard Ghana's Head Office in Accra, the Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu said, "I am elated and humbled by this recognition. I give thanks to the Almighty God for his omnipresent grace and to my able Team Hollard, our business partners, and beloved customers for their immense support."

"I am proud to affirm that this award reflects Hollard's purpose to be exceptional and to enable more people to create and secure a better future. We shall continue to provide innovative products and unrivaled customer experience to Ghanaians," she further added.

