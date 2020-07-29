Namibia: Nam Seeks N$4,5 Billion IMF Loan

The government has applied for a N$4,5 billion loan facility from the International Monetary Fund for the first time in 30 years, the Ministry of Finance has confirmed.

The keeper of the state's purse, Iipumbu Shiimi, revealed this yesterday, saying a request was sent to the Washington-based fund last week.

Following the tabling of the national budget early this year, Shiimi has said Namibia would need around N$21,4 billion to fund this year's budget shortfall.

The plan as announced is to source at least N$10,4 billion of the shortfall from the Namibian capital market, and the remainder is set to be drawn from savings and external borrowings.

Namibia has 191 million special drawing rights with the IMF unutilised - around N$4,5 billion (US$268 million). This is the facility the state is seeking to draw from.

It would be the first time Namibia would be applying for assistance from the fund since becoming a member in September 1990.

"We submitted an application to the IMF last week. We will assess the terms and conditions to see if they are favourable to Namibia," Shiimi said.

The minister said the application was made through the rapid financial instrument (RFI) programme to address the impact of Covid-19.

The RFI programme is offered by the IMF to provide fast and low-access financial assistance - especially when faced with an urgent balance of payments need, without the need to have a fully fledged programme in place. Fully fledged assistance programmes normally come with very strict conditions.

The IMF has in the past been accused of paralysing the sovereignty of nations with the conditions they attach to loans, leading to unrest in several countries.

Former finance minister Calle Schlettwein tried at all times to avoid borrowing from the fund during his tenure.

Loan conditions have, however, been eased with the outbreak of Covid-19, which has ravaged many, if not all, economies of the world. It is under these relaxed conditions the RFI falls and the state is applying.

To date, it is reported the IMF has approved more than US$14 billion in pandemic-related loans to African countries. The most recently approved borrower is South Africa, who got the nod for N$70 billion on Monday.

Under the RFI assistance, IMF member countries are required to cooperate with the fund to make efforts to solve its balance of payment issues and to describe the general economic policies it proposes to follow.

The Namibian reported early last month that analysts and economists have said it would not be wrong for the government to seek financial assistance from the fund - especially to fund the larger-than-normal N$21 billion budget deficit.

South Africa's request as approved on Monday was to borrow N$70 billion after almost 21 years of not asking for help.

Announcing the success of South Africa's loan approval yesterday, Geoffrey Okamoto, the first deputy managing director of the IMF, said the loan would help fill the urgent balance of payments gap and stimulate other payments.

The economies of Namibia, Botswana and South Africa have been severely hit by the pandemic and they have all approached the IMF for loans.

Some analysts believe borrowing under relaxed conditions is the first step towards a slippery slope and the loss of sovereignty, while others say it is mainly through IMF loans that governments spend money where it is intended.

The IMF has made available about US$50 billion for low-income and emerging-market countries that could potentially seek support to avert the devastating effect of the pandemic.

The Namibian understands the loan would have to be repaid in three to five years.