Morocco: Libyan House of Representatives Initiative, 'Positive Development' to Advance Skhirat Agreement in Its Institutional Aspects (FM)

Rabat — The initiative of the Libyan House of Representatives is a "positive development" to advance the Skhirat agreement in its institutional aspects, stressed, Monday in Rabat, minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Speaking at a press briefing following his talks with speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, Bourita said that the House's initiative "has many aspects on which to base the development of Libyan institutions, be it the Presidential Council or other bodies".

He added, in this regard, that Morocco believes that the fundamental initiative in the resolution of the Libyan crisis remains "the one on which the Libyans will agree and the one that emanates from the Libyans themselves", noting that "the Kingdom has no initiative concerning the Libyan people" and assuring to this effect, that "Morocco opposes the exacerbation of the Libyan situation and foreign initiatives".

The minister also said that for Morocco, "the presence of many initiatives is part of the problem and therefore not part of the solution, since Libya is not a business", stressing that "Libya is in itself a history and a national unity, but also a people who have faith in the future and has a considerable impact on the stability of North Africa".

The Kingdom, he went on, "even if it has no initiative, keeps its doors open to the Libyans, for dialogue and convergence of views without any political agenda or special interest," saying that the sole interest of Morocco is "that of Libya, its stability and its exit from this crisis situation.

These are "Morocco's constant positions", which make it "a privileged place for the Libyan brothers, if they want us to open the way for them to bring visions closer and try to reach solutions," the minister added.

Furthermore, Bourita described as "very important" Aguila's visit to Morocco, which "comes in a context of concern and hope", explaining that "the elements of concern relate to the military escalation, the multitude of foreign interferences, opposing alliances and coalitions, as well as the deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the worsening of the political situation".

However, he noted, there is also a glimmer of hope because "there is a willingness of the Libyan parties to overcome this impasse", hoping that the next few days will come with "positive developments towards a political solution and consensus over important operational ambitions for the Libyans, both in their daily lives and in the management of their national wealth and financial resources".