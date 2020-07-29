Morocco: Speaker of Libyan House of Representatives 'Highly' Appreciates Morocco's Role in Supporting His Country to Emerge From Crisis

28 July 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, said Monday in Rabat that he "highly" appreciates the role of the Kingdom of Morocco in its support to Libya to get out of its current crisis.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Saleh stressed that Libya still needs the support of the Kingdom to continue the political process and achieve a ceasefire.

The Libyan House of Representatives does not want war in the country, he added, noting that it was imposed because of foreign interference.

The solution in Libya should be political, in the hands of the Libyans and with the support of the Arab countries led by the Kingdom of Morocco, whose position "can never be abandoned," Saleh said.

All the initiatives and announcements do not in any way oppose the Skhirat agreement, he said, pointing out that while some provisions of the agreement are in need of amendment and development, the agreement itself is not dysfunctional".

The dysfunction is caused by those who were responsible for implementing the Skhirat agreement and who "have not implemented any of its provisions".

"The Kingdom has done everything necessary for the success of this agreement," he stressed, adding that "the Libyan people will emerge from the crisis thanks to its history, unity and coherent social fabric.

Earlier in the day, the speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives held talks with speaker of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, and speaker of the House of Advisors, Hakim Benchamach.

