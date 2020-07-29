Egypt: PM Follows up File of Reclaiming Lands in Sinai

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli held a meeting attended by Minister of Water ‎Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati, Housing Minister Assem el ‎Gazzar and Minister of Agriculture el Sayyed el Qasir to follow up a number of ‎files.‎

In the beginning of the meeting, Madbouli said that a group of lands were ‎selected to be reclaimed in Sinai.‎ ‎ ‎ Madbouli gave directives to swiftly finish preparing the designs of the lines ‎transferring water and the pumps that will irrigate the lands.‎

He also called for establishing urban communities for those who live in these ‎areas to attract the farmers to work in these agricultural projects.‎

Madbouli said that there are challenges facing the water sector, pointing out to the ‎importance of continuing coordination of efforts exerted to benefit from the ‎available water resources to meet the needs and demands related to urban ‎expansion.‎