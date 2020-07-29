Egypt: PM Follows up File of Reclaiming Lands in Sinai

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli held a meeting attended by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati, Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar and Minister of Agriculture el Sayyed el Qasir to follow up a number of files.
In the beginning of the meeting, Madbouli said that a group of lands were selected to be reclaimed in Sinai. Madbouli gave directives to swiftly finish preparing the designs of the lines transferring water and the pumps that will irrigate the lands.
He also called for establishing urban communities for those who live in these areas to attract the farmers to work in these agricultural projects.
Madbouli said that there are challenges facing the water sector, pointing out to the importance of continuing coordination of efforts exerted to benefit from the available water resources to meet the needs and demands related to urban expansion.