Egypt: Sisi Underlines Need to Reach Comprehensive Legal Agreement On GERD

18 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a phone call Friday 17/07/2020 the latest developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) file, and the relevant tripartite negotiations that were held recently under the African Union's sponsorship and in the presence of international observers.

According to presidential spokesperson Bassam Radi, Sisi reasserted the fixed Egyptian stance, reiterating that the River Nile's waters are a matter of existence for the people of Egypt.

He also underlined the importance of reaching a comprehensive legal agreement between all the parties concerned about the rules for filling and operating the dam and rejection of unilateral measures that could harm Egypt's water rights, while expressing his appreciation for the efforts exerted by president Ramaphosa to support negotiations over GERD dispute, according to Radi.

From his part, the South African president praised the constructive approach adopted by Egypt during the recent round of negotiations under the auspices of the AU, saying that it reflects a sincere Egyptian political will to reach a solution to the crisis, the spokesman said.

The two leaders agreed to continue intensive bilateral coordination on this vital issue, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.