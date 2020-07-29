Egypt: Sisi Underlines Need to Reach Comprehensive Legal Agreement On GERD

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a phone call Friday 17/07/2020 the latest developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) file, and the relevant tripartite negotiations that were held recently under the African Union's sponsorship and in the presence of international observers.

According to presidential spokesperson Bassam Radi, Sisi reasserted the fixed Egyptian stance, reiterating that the River Nile's waters are a matter of existence for the people of Egypt.

He also underlined the importance of reaching a comprehensive legal agreement between all the parties concerned about the rules for filling and operating the dam and rejection of unilateral measures that could harm Egypt's water rights, while expressing his appreciation for the efforts exerted by president Ramaphosa to support negotiations over GERD dispute, according to Radi.

From his part, the South African president praised the constructive approach adopted by Egypt during the recent round of negotiations under the auspices of the AU, saying that it reflects a sincere Egyptian political will to reach a solution to the crisis, the spokesman said.

The two leaders agreed to continue intensive bilateral coordination on this vital issue, he added.