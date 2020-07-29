Egypt: Ministers of Military Production, Culture Inspect Model of Mobile Theatre

28 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Military Production Minister Mohamed Ahmed Morsy and Inas Abdel Dayem, the Culture Minister, discussed Tuesday cooperation to establish mobile theaters.

The meeting took place at Military Factory 909 in Helwan and the two ministers inspected a model of a mobile theater with all its equipment and units.

Morsy said his Ministry believes in the role of culture and arts in correcting wrong ideologies and boosting awareness of government efforts to develop society.

The Military Production Ministry is always willing to provide support for the Culture Ministry to help it implement its cultural projects, he noted.

Abdel Dayem, for her part, appreciated the role played by the Military Production Ministry to help spread culture and awareness among citizens.

Indeed, the Military Production Ministry has been tasked with renovating a number of closed theaters, Abdel Dayem said, noting that that gesture was very much welcomed.

She expressed desire for further cooperation between the two ministries.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.