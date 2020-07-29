Egypt: Ministers of Military Production, Culture Inspect Model of Mobile Theatre

Military Production Minister Mohamed Ahmed Morsy and Inas Abdel Dayem, the Culture Minister, discussed Tuesday cooperation to establish mobile theaters.

The meeting took place at Military Factory 909 in Helwan and the two ministers inspected a model of a mobile theater with all its equipment and units.

Morsy said his Ministry believes in the role of culture and arts in correcting wrong ideologies and boosting awareness of government efforts to develop society.

The Military Production Ministry is always willing to provide support for the Culture Ministry to help it implement its cultural projects, he noted.

Abdel Dayem, for her part, appreciated the role played by the Military Production Ministry to help spread culture and awareness among citizens.

Indeed, the Military Production Ministry has been tasked with renovating a number of closed theaters, Abdel Dayem said, noting that that gesture was very much welcomed.

She expressed desire for further cooperation between the two ministries.