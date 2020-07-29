Egypt: Cultural Project Launched to Immortalize Armed Forces Martyrs

25 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Culture Enas Abdel Dayyem launched Saturday 25/07/2020 a project to memorialize Armed Forces martyrs, who sacrificed their souls for the sake of Egypt.

Under this cultural project, plays about sacrifices of the Armed Forces martyrs will be staged on the theaters of the General Organization of Culture Palaces nationwide, the minister said.

She added that such heroism stories were taken from a book authored by writer and journalist Mohammed Nabil.

The first phase of the project includes six governorates, namely Port Said, Assiut, Giza, Daqahliya, Gharbiya and Aswan, the minister pointed out.

The "Homeland Heroes" project aims to immortalize Armed Forces martyrs, who offered their lives in defense of Egypt and mobilize people towards continuing the march of Egyptian civilization, which dates back to the dawn of history, Abdel Dayyem said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.