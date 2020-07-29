Egypt: Cultural Project Launched to Immortalize Armed Forces Martyrs

Minister of Culture Enas Abdel Dayyem launched Saturday 25/07/2020 a project to memorialize Armed Forces martyrs, who sacrificed their souls for the sake of Egypt.

Under this cultural project, plays about sacrifices of the Armed Forces martyrs will be staged on the theaters of the General Organization of Culture Palaces nationwide, the minister said.

She added that such heroism stories were taken from a book authored by writer and journalist Mohammed Nabil.

The first phase of the project includes six governorates, namely Port Said, Assiut, Giza, Daqahliya, Gharbiya and Aswan, the minister pointed out.

The "Homeland Heroes" project aims to immortalize Armed Forces martyrs, who offered their lives in defense of Egypt and mobilize people towards continuing the march of Egyptian civilization, which dates back to the dawn of history, Abdel Dayyem said.