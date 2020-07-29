Egypt: NPA Head Highlights Media Role in Raising Awareness About Senate Elections

Head of the National Press Authority (NPA) Abdel Sadek El Shorbagy on Saturday 18/07/2020 asserted the key role played by media in raising citizens' awareness about the importance of taking part in the election process.

He called on media to abide by accuracy, transparency and neutrality while covering the news about candidates.

Shorbagy was addressing a media forum about the anticipated Senate elections.

Co-organized by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR), under Journalist Karam Gabr, and the NPA, the forum take places at the premises of the Egyptian Radio and Television Union.