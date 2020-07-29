Egyptair Operates 41 Int'l Flights to Ferry 4,000 Passengers

EgyptAir is scheduled to operate 41 international flights on Friday to transport nearly 4,000 passengers, the highest number of flights per day after resuming international flight operations.

In a statement, the company said that it will operate two flights to each of Abu Dhabi, Milan and Manama and one flight to London, Larnaca, New York, Athens, Paris, Sharjah, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Frankfurt, Khartoum, Abuja, Juba, Rome, Munich, Budapest, Beirut and Dubai.

According to the statement, the company will also operate two exceptional flights to each of Kuwait city and Muscat and one flight to Madina, Jeddah, Riyadh, Al Qassim, Istanbul and Algiers, in addition to domestic flights to Sharm el Sheikh, Hurghada and Aswan and air freight.