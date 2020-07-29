Egypt: Statement By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El Sisi On the Anniversary of July 23 Revolution

press release

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate and the Most Merciful

Great and Honorable Egyptian People, Memorial days and years go by, recalling vivid and boasted events and memories, still evoking inter generational show-off recollections. The Egyptian history is full of earlier glorious championships, inspiring us lessons for our present time and arousing earnest hope in our future. The 23rd of July 1952 has been the most remarkable day bringing us back to our self-glory, might and honor. We are celebrating the sixty-eighth anniversary of this glorious Revolution, recalling memories of our people's struggle for their freedom and independence of national decisions. The celebration of the anniversary of this glorious Revolution has always been a memorial inspiring us with determination, perseverance and strong will to fulfill hopes and aspirations in attaining prosperous future for our people and the coming generations. Such generations have the right to go through a decent life in a secure, stable and prosperous homeland.

Brothers and Sisters... Sons of Egypt,

The world has not realized that the spark of the July 23 Revolution would not solely be based on changing the Egyptian status but also would illuminate the African continent and the Arab region as a whole. This would be the dawn of a new historic era where people would be blessed by their achievements, as well as their decision would be driven from their pure national will. Therefore, the African and Arab liberation movements emerged out, guided by the notable real achievements of the nascent Egyptian Revolution which supported all peoples aspiring for freedom and independence.

Time has proved the nobility of the July 23 Revolution goals, inspired by the public-spirited Egyptian people. I extend affectionate greetings to late President Mohamed Naguib, the icon of this Revolution, and late President Gamal Abdel Nasser,its eternal leader.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Fostering the spirit and lofty goals of the July Revolution, the state is proceeding with implementing a comprehensive strategic vision and a unique development epic to establish an advanced strong homeland in all walks of life. This should take place through the establishment of major national projects throughout the country, and promoting the values of work, modern science and methodologies in all aspects of life. This would build the Egyptian citizen to be capable to face the challenges of this time and the coming era; thus taking from his ancient legacy a starting point to achieve his aspirations as soon as possible.

The Great People of Egypt,

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We are destined to face challenges that Egypt has never experienced through modern history, as was the generation of the July Revolution. The threats to our national security make us more eager to possess the comprehensive and effective capacity to preserve the peoples' rights and gains and to make our national alignment inevitable. You may realize that the exceptionally serious and highly sensitive surrounding matters require all Egyptians to be single-heartedly united and confident that they are able to weather the crises. This is done in a way that preserves Egypt's security and guarantees our right to live in a stable homeland seeking to establish the human values of cooperation, construction and peace among all nations. This is Egypt's deep-rooted conviction based on respecting the other and seeking to exert all possible efforts to prevent conflicts. Meanwhile, Egypt is able to take the necessary measures to protect the historic rights and gains when needed.

Great Egyptian People,

At the end of my speech, I honestly tell you that I am fully confident of our ability to achieve the aspired objectives and the prominent desired status to secure Egypt's present and future to be as glorious as its past. This is going to be achieved through the consciousness of the great Egyptian people, the glorious civilization and the accurate understanding of Egypt's circumstances.

Many happy returns of the day. Long live Egypt in peace and progress. May Allah guide us along the path of common good for our beloved homeland.

Long Live Egypt... Long Live Egypt... Long Live Egypt

May Allah's Peace, Mercy and Blessings Be upon You