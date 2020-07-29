Egyptair Receives 7th Airbus A320neo

25 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

EgyptAir said Friday 24/07/2020 it has received its seventh Airbus A320Neo from France, out of a total eight A320Neo jets contracted by EgyptAir, as well as seven other A321Neo jets set to join the carrier's fleet later.

Bringing all the standards of comfort and incorporating new engine choices, aerodynamic improvements, and the latest cabin features, the A320Neo Family will offer up to 20 percent savings in fuel burn per seat by 2020, two tons of additional payload, and 500 nautical miles of more range.

Its operating costs are lower, along with a nearly 50 percent reduction in engine noise and NOx emissions 50 percent below the current industry standard.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

