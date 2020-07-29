Egypt's Embassy in Berlin Reveals Voting Procedures in Senate Election

The Egyptian embassy in Berlin unveiled on Friday 24/07/2020 the procedures that should be followed during the voting process for the Senate election, which is set to be held on August 9 and 10.

Egyptian nationals will be able to vote in the election via electronic means or post to Egypt's embassy in Berlin or its general consulates in Hamburg and Frankfurt, as per the decision issued by the National Elections Authority no. 44 of 2020.

In a statement published on its official website, the embassy said voters will register their own data and that of the diplomatic mission that covers their places of residence.

The Egyptian diplomatic mission to Germany, headed by Egypt's Ambassador in Berlin Khaled Galal, will then contact the National Election Authority in Egypt, which is set to receive the votes.