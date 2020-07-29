Egypt: Cabinet Denies Increase of Prices During Structural Reforms of Economy

23 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The cabinet media center denied rumors circulated recently on the increase of prices in parallel with structural reforms supporting the Egyptian economy.

In a report on Thursday 23/7/2020, the center said that the Ministry of Finance said that the news is void of truth. The ministry said that it will focus on refreshing the dense-labor economic sectors that would provide more job opportunities and control the expected increase in the unemployment rates due to coronavirus.

The ministry urged the media outlets to be more careful ahead of spreading these rumors.

