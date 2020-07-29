Libya: UNHCR Urges Investigation Following Deadly Incident At Libya Disembarkation Point

28 July 2020
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
press release

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, deplores the tragic loss of three lives and calls for an urgent investigation following a shooting at Al Khums disembarkation point in Libya last night, following the interception of a boat by the Libya Coast Guard.

The shooting occurred after more than 70 people were disembarked from a vessel.

UNHCR's partner, the International Rescue Committee, IRC, helped to transport one injured man by ambulance to hospital, but he died en route. Two other people died at the site and two others were injured. The three fatalities were Sudanese nationals.

The remaining people who were disembarked were moved to detention.

"This incident underlines starkly that Libya is not a safe port for disembarkation," said UNHCR's Special Envoy for the Central Mediterranean Situation, Vincent Cochetel. "There is a need for increased search and rescue capacity on the Mediterranean, including NGO vessels, in order to increase the likelihood of rescue operations leading to disembarkations in safe ports outside of Libya. There is also a need for more solidarity between Mediterranean coastal states."

For more information on this topic, please contact:

In Tunis Caroline Gluck [email protected] +216 299 25506

In Geneva Charlie Yaxley [email protected] +41 79 580 8702

Read the original article on UNHCR.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UNHCR

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.