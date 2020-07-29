Egypt's Largest Digital Transformation Program in Me

Public Enterprise Sector Minister Hisham Tawfiq underlined the importance of an e-market for serving both the private and public sectors.

This would help managing resources of small and emerging companies under a mechanized system and, hence, narrow the digital transformation gap.

Tawfiq made the remarks during the launch of "digital structure" platform which was given the go-ahead by Benya Capital to enable companies of various sectors to cope with digital transformation through offering technological solutions.

The platform falls as part of the Public Enterprise Sector Ministry's pioneering efforts in the field of digital transformation.

The ministry is implementing - through its holding company - the largest digital transformation program in the Middle East.

The program includes 63 companies operating in 12 sectors and more than 20 contracts with local and international companies at dlrs 50 million investments.

The ministry has already started to get small and medium-sized enterprises to benefit from its expertise in digital transformation under "digital future" overture, according to Tawfiq.