Egypt's Largest Digital Transformation Program in Me

28 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Public Enterprise Sector Minister Hisham Tawfiq underlined the importance of an e-market for serving both the private and public sectors.

This would help managing resources of small and emerging companies under a mechanized system and, hence, narrow the digital transformation gap.

Tawfiq made the remarks during the launch of "digital structure" platform which was given the go-ahead by Benya Capital to enable companies of various sectors to cope with digital transformation through offering technological solutions.

The platform falls as part of the Public Enterprise Sector Ministry's pioneering efforts in the field of digital transformation.

The ministry is implementing - through its holding company - the largest digital transformation program in the Middle East.

The program includes 63 companies operating in 12 sectors and more than 20 contracts with local and international companies at dlrs 50 million investments.

The ministry has already started to get small and medium-sized enterprises to benefit from its expertise in digital transformation under "digital future" overture, according to Tawfiq.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.