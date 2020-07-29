Egypt: PM Follows Up Incentive System for Converting Old Cars to Run On Natural Gas

23 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Thursday 23/7/2020 chaired a cabinet meeting to follow up an incentive system for converting old cars manufactured over 20 years ago to run on natural gas, as well as the government's strategy for making electric vehicles. During the meeting, Trade and Industry Minister Niveen Gamea reviewed the progress made in the proposed incentive system for transforming old cars to operate on natural gas, noting that the technical conditions for these vehicles have been determined.

On his part, Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfiq posted the premier on the requirements of manufacturing electric vehicles, which are expected to greatly contribute to reducing carbon emissions, through expanding in the usage of the locally-available natural gas instead of the least-available fossil fuel (gasoline/solar).

Tawfiq cited that the Holding Company for Metallurgical Industries had signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 with the Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation to manufacture E70 Dong Feng electric vehicles at El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company. The public business sector minister hailed the project as a starting point for manufacturing electric cars in Egypt and a gateway to transferring such technology to North Africa.

Tawfiq pointed out that his ministry contacted the taxi driver association to locate places, where taxis are standing in the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Alexnadria that accommodate around 48% of the total number of taxis across the country.

