Egypt: Fitch Affirms Egypt At 'B+' - Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Egypt's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a stable outlook.

In a statement on Monday July 27, Fitch said Egypt's ratings and outlook are supported by a recent track record of fiscal and economic reforms, policy commitment to furthering the reform program and ready availability of fiscal and external financing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ratings are constrained by still large fiscal deficits, high general government debt/GDP and weak governance scores (as measured by the World Bank governance indicators), which underline political risks.

The coronavirus shock is negatively affecting Egypt's external finances, GDP growth and fiscal performance, it said. "We currently view the shock as a material but possibly temporary disruption to what were previously strong positive trends."

The reforms in recent years have provided Egypt with a degree of flexibility to weather this shock at its current rating, it also said. Nonetheless, the pandemic still presents risks to Egypt's credit metrics depending on the duration of the global health crisis, it added.

Fitch said "We forecast real GDP growth to be 2.5% in the fiscal year ending June 2021 (FY21), well below average growth of 5.5% in FY18 and FY19. We expect growth to recover to 5.5% in FY22 and to be maintained at just over 5% in the medium term, assuming tourism gradually returns, further growth in the energy and manufacturing sectors and gradual improvements in the business environment."

"Similarly, following deterioration this year, we forecast improvements in the budget deficit, government debt and the current account balance in 2021-2022."