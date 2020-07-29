Egypt: Finance Minister - Political Leadership Keen On Providing Commodities At Affordable Prices for Citizens

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait asserted the political leadership's keenness on providing commodities at affordable prices for citizens in order to surpass the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

The minister made reference to a presidential initiative planned to be launched on Sunday, which costs EGP 12.25 billion, with the aim of encouraging citizens to increase consumption, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The state treasury will make EGP 200 available to everyone who holds a ration card at a maximum cap of EGP 1,000 per card, Maait said.

The initiative involves manufacturers, retail chains and distribution outlets, which will lower the price of products at an average of 20 percent on purchases made while the initiative is in effect, the minister said.

The products can be reached out via the initiative's website: WWW.MOBADRA.GOV.EG, including electronics, home appliances, ready-made garments, leather goods, furniture, home finishing materials and others.