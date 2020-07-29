Egypt: Finance Minister - Political Leadership Keen On Providing Commodities At Affordable Prices for Citizens

25 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait asserted the political leadership's keenness on providing commodities at affordable prices for citizens in order to surpass the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

The minister made reference to a presidential initiative planned to be launched on Sunday, which costs EGP 12.25 billion, with the aim of encouraging citizens to increase consumption, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The state treasury will make EGP 200 available to everyone who holds a ration card at a maximum cap of EGP 1,000 per card, Maait said.

The initiative involves manufacturers, retail chains and distribution outlets, which will lower the price of products at an average of 20 percent on purchases made while the initiative is in effect, the minister said.

The products can be reached out via the initiative's website: WWW.MOBADRA.GOV.EG, including electronics, home appliances, ready-made garments, leather goods, furniture, home finishing materials and others.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.