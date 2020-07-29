Egypt: Sisi Opens Baron Palace, Sphinx and New Adminstrative Capital Airports

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi opens Monday a number of development projects in east Cairo, the renovated Baron Empain Palace and the Sphinx and New Administrative Capital airports.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker of the House of Representatives Ali Abdel Aal and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli as well as state senior officials.

A documentary titled "civilized leap" was shown concerning all the most important historical sites in the capital including the Heliopolis-based Baron Palace.

The documentary shed light on the importance of developing the Heliopolis district as a vital link to the Ring Road, Ain Sokhna, Suez, Ismalia and the New Administrative Capital.

The documentary showed the newly-built and developed bridges and roads in Heliopolis where the second phase of the development process covered 10 roads.

The documentary pointed out to the development of Ramses-Heliopolis axis to link downtown Cairo with East Cairo and the development of Jisr Al Suez area towards the city of Belbeis.

It also pointed out to the development of Suez road in two stages where axes and bridges were constructed to link new cities in east Cairo such as Rehab and Sherouq to the Ring Road and Heliopolis area.

According to the documentary, the Baron Palace renovation took place under the supervision of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

It indicated that the airport of the New Administrative Capital was established on 4 square kilometres while the Sphinx International Airport was established on 1,035 feddans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said the costs of development projects carried out during the past six years hit EGP 4.5 trillion covering all sectors.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Ati said that Egypt depends on 97 percent of Nile River water while its population lives on only 5 percent of its soil.

He said that Egypt is the only country in Africa to recycle water and reuse it more than once, a matter that turns the water into salty, pointing out that there is a water shortage estimated 20 billion cubic meters.

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed al Qasir said that Egypt witnessed during the past six years an unprecedented agricultural leap as more than 281 projects costing EGP 26 billion were carried out.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El Anani said the Grand Egyptian Museum will be opened in 2021 adding that 90 percent of the project has been implemented so far.

President Sisi opened via the video conference the airports of the New Administrative Capital and Sphinx.