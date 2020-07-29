Egypt: Agriculture Minister Inaugurates 6 Livestock Farms in Beheira

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayyed al Qaseir on Saturday 18/07/2020 inaugurated six livestock farms in Beheira governorate.

Including 6,000 head of livestock, the animal farms are expected to provide 300 jobs for youths in the northern coastal governorate, al Qaseir said.

The minister said that the move came as part of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to develop the animal farms to meet citizens' needs of red meat nationwide and provide jobs for youths.

The six farms were established in cooperation between the government, NGOs, and the private sector.