Egypt: Tourism Minister Concludes Visit to Ukraine

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled el Anani on Friday 17/07/2020 held a press conference while wrapping up his visit to Ukraine that included a set of meetings with Ukrainian officials.

During the conference, which saw Ukraine's major news agencies, newspapers, magazines and TV channels, Anani reviewed the latest updates about Egypt's tourism strategy and programs, especially after resuming inbound tourism as of July 1, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities here.

The minister answered all Ukrainian media questions about the resumption of the inbound tourism alongside the anti-coronavirus precautionary measures adopted by Egypt to ensure the safety of tourists and workers in the tourism sector.

The attendees of the conference lauded Ukraine's recent move of adding Egypt to the green list of low-risk countries, in a step that will not oblige tourists coming back from Egypt to spend a quarantine period.

Anani hailed the move and said it will contribute to boosting the number of Ukrainian tourists to Egypt.