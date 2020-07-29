Egypt: Sisi Receives Libyan Tribe Leaders

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi receives leaders of clans and tribes representing the Libyan people from all across the North African Arab country.

The meeting bears the motto "Egypt and Libya... one people same destiny, ".

The activities of the visit

Wednesday 15 July, 2020

Libyan tribal chieftains arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in conflict-torn Libya.

Thursday 16 July, 2020

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met with leaders of clans and tribes

Tribes council welcomes Sisi's messages for preserving Libya's stabilityThe Council of Egyptian Tribes and Clans on Friday affirmed full support to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's clear and decisive messages about preserving Libya's national security and stability.

President Sisi's remarks during meeting with Libyan chieftains asserted that "Egypt will not stand idly by in the face of any direct threats to its own national security and that of Libya", the council said.It also shed light on Sisi's confirmation that "Egypt is capable of changing the military scene in Libya swiftly and decisively".

El-Sisi said that the red lines which he spoke about in his speech at Sidi Barani military base last month were an invitation for peace and an end of the conflict. The Egyptian president stressed during that speech that Sirte and Al-Jufra are red lines for Egyptian national security.

Sisi added that Egypt will not stand still in the face of actions that pose a direct and strong threat not only for the Egyptian and Libyan national security but also for the Arab, regional and international national security.

"The main objective of the Egyptian efforts towards Libya on all levels is to support the free will of the Libyan people to achieve a better future for the country and its future generations," El-Sisi told the Libyan tibes leaders.

El-Sisi stated that Egypt was ready to train Libyan youth in Egyptian military academies so they would be the core of the Libyan army.

The president reiterated Cairo's rejection of foreign interventions in Libya which aim to steal Libyan wealth.

The Egyptian president added that since the Cairo Declaration was announced, it was noticed that one of the parties involved did not want to comply with the ceasefire.Cairo Declaration initiative which based on previous UN Security Council's resolutions and Berlin conference conclusions stipulated a ceasefire should have started 8 June, with an adherence to all international initiatives and Security Council resolutions on the unity and territorial integrity of Libyan lands.It also stipulates the continuation of talks by the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission in Geneva sponsored by the UN, and obliges all foreign parties to "remove all foreign mercenaries nationwide, the dismantling of militias, and the handover of weapons to allow the LNA to cooperate with other security apparatuses to carry out their military duty."

Friday 17 July, 2020

Head of the council Sheikh Kamel Matar, in a statement issued on Friday, hailed president Sisi's call for fostering solidarity among the Libyan tribes that play a key role in maintaining security and stability in the region as well as putting an end to the ongoing fighting and entering the path of peaceful political settlement.

The request of the Libyan tribes from Egypt to intervene and salvage Libya reflects their trust in Egypt and it's ability to maintain the Libyan and the whole Arab national security, Matar said, pointing out to president Sisi's welcoming of such a request.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said he will request parliament's approval in case of intervention in Libya.

Local reactions

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday that Egypt will not allow militias to threaten its security.

"We will not tolerate these dangers to our country," Shoukry said during the monthly meeting of the UN Security Council over the situation in Libya, which was held via video conference.

"We call on the international community to face the danger of the terrorist organisations in Libya," he said, adding that the Islamic State terrorist organisation has resurfaced once again in some Western Libyan cities, especially in the city of Sabratah.

Without mentioning any country by name, Shoukry slammed regional powers that are intervening in Libya by sending Syrian fighters to the country on a daily basis, which threatens the stability of the Middle East and Mediterranean regions.

"I take this opportunity to reassert that the member states [of the UN Security Council] are obliged to fight terrorism in Libya by condemning any sort of support for radical forces by regional powers," he said.

The Egyptian foreign minister also said that there are militias in Libya that want to implement their agendas at the expense of the Libyan people.

Meanwhile, Egypt's deputy parliament speaker said in a statement on Tuesday that Egyptian MPs value the Libyan parliament's decision to authorise Cairo to intervene militarily if needed to safeguard "the national security" of both countries in the face of what it termed a Turkish "occupation."

International reactions

Egypt, the UAE and Russia are backing military commander Khalifa Haftar in the east, while Turkey supports the Tripoli-based GNA.

Moreover, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has reiterated the body's rejection of "illegal Turkish interventions" in the internal affairs of Arab countries, specifically in Iraq, Syria and Libya, warning that Ankara's actions are threatening the whole of Arab national security.

Furthermore, Macron praised Egypt's great efforts to restore security and stability in the war-torn country in light of the Cairo Declaration as an extension to the Berlin path to resolve the Libyan crisis.