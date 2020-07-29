Egypt: Sisi, Ukrainian President Tackle Latest Mideast Developments

24 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Friday a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

During the call, Sisi hailed the development of bilateral relations in the past period especially in the fields of economy, trade and tourism.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy lauded relations between the two countries and asserted his country's keenness on fostering the ties especially that Egypt plays a pivotal role in the stability and security of the Middle East and the African continent.

The call also tackled exchanging visions concerning some regional files including the Libyan crisis and the peace process.

The Ukrainian president also hailed Egypt's efforts to reach a political solution to these crises rocking the region.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

