Egypt: Tourism Minister Highlights Deeply-Rooted Ties With France

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el Anany highlighted Saturday 18/07/2020 deeply-rooted relations linking Egypt and France.

"In Egypt, we received 300,000 French tourists in 2019. We wait for your return, he added in an online address to the French people on the occasion of the French National Day (Bastille Day) that marks July 14.

The first archaeological mission that resumed its work in Egypt after the coronavirus crisis was a French mission, the minister noted, pointing out that Egypt opens its doors for all the archaeological missions in healthy conditions.

The French missions are working at 50 archaeological sites across the country through three high-level institutions; Institut français d'archéologie orientale, Centre Franco-Égyptien d'Étude des Temples de Karnak (CFEETK), and Centre d'Études Alexandrines (CEAlex), he stated.

The minister mentioned the success of the Egypt-France Cultural Year in 2019, which witnessed two main events.

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry counts on the French expertise in developing the Egyptian archaeological sites and museums, he added.