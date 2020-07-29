Egypt: Tourism Minister Highlights Deeply-Rooted Ties With France

18 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el Anany highlighted Saturday 18/07/2020 deeply-rooted relations linking Egypt and France.

"In Egypt, we received 300,000 French tourists in 2019. We wait for your return, he added in an online address to the French people on the occasion of the French National Day (Bastille Day) that marks July 14.

The first archaeological mission that resumed its work in Egypt after the coronavirus crisis was a French mission, the minister noted, pointing out that Egypt opens its doors for all the archaeological missions in healthy conditions.

The French missions are working at 50 archaeological sites across the country through three high-level institutions; Institut français d'archéologie orientale, Centre Franco-Égyptien d'Étude des Temples de Karnak (CFEETK), and Centre d'Études Alexandrines (CEAlex), he stated.

The minister mentioned the success of the Egypt-France Cultural Year in 2019, which witnessed two main events.

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry counts on the French expertise in developing the Egyptian archaeological sites and museums, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.