Egypt: Environment Minister - Red Sea, South Sinai Nature Reserves to Reopen Sunday

25 July 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Environment Yassmin Fouad announced Saturday 25/07/2020 the reopening of South Sinai and Red Sea nature reserves to visitors as of Sunday.

All anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures will, however, remain in place for the safety of visitors and ecosystems, Fouad said.

The decision was taken in light of a bundle of incentive measures to restore tourism activities and support the tourism workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Fouad added in a statement.

She noted that the ministry cut entry fees to nature reserves in the two governorates by 50 percent.

The ministry also issued special guides for safaris and sea trips to ensure compliance with all preventive measures taken to curb the spread of the pathogen, including social distancing and waste handling rules, the minister pointed out.

