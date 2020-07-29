Sierra Leone: IFJ Hails Repeal of Criminal Defamation Law

28 July 2020
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

Sierra Leone: IFJ hails repeal of criminal defamation law

The Sierra Leone Parliament has unanimously repealed on 23 July its criminal libel law. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joins its affiliate the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) to celebrate a great victory for freedom of expression and press freedom.

Parliamentarians unanimously approved on 23 July the Independent Media Commission (IMC) Act 2020 and repealed the 1965 Public Order Act (POA) that criminalized libel and sedition.

In a statement celebrating the repeal of the libel law, SLAJ said: "the biggest beneficiary of the repeal of this bad law is Sierra Leone. Our beloved country has now joined the enviable community of progressive nations where free and responsible speech is guaranteed and protected by law. This is a huge milestone for freedom of expression and democracy in Sierra Leone."

The President of SLAJ, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, said: "Freedom comes with great power, and great power comes with great responsibility. By repealing Part 5 of the Public Order Act 1965, you have given us great freedom to do our work without fear or favour. Equally so, by enacting the new IMC Bill 2020, you have reminded us of the great responsibility that goes with that freedom. How we maintain that delicate balance is what all of us journalists should work towards as we go beyond the repeal".

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said that the repeal of the derogatory law would grant journalists more freedom to carry out their professional duties, which will enhance quality journalism. "Criminal defamation laws have no place in a democratic society and have been widely used by autocratic governments to silence the media and jail journalists. We encourage all states on the African continent that have adopted such repressive law to repeal them in the interest of democracy and freedom of expression."

Read the original article on IFJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 International Federation of Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: IFJ

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.