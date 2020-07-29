Nigeria: Ndokwa Youths Give Expatriate Oil Workers Quit Notice

The aggrieved people of Ndokwa in Delta State have given the federal government 14 days to address their demands over their 'utter neglect' as an oil producing nation or they would cripple oil and gas operations in the country.

They also advised expatriate oil workers in the area to be prepared to vacate Ndokwa land on the account of the ultimatum to the federal government unless the government accedes to their request.

The youth wing of Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU) at a press conference in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, last Monday lamented the 'neglect' of the area which they said generates 50 percent revenue to the federal government.

"We, therefore, call on the federal government to quickly attend to our demands in two weeks or all oil facilities, including those of Nigeria Agip Oil Company, Sterling Global Oil, Pillar Oil, Platform Petroleum company, Chorus Energy, Midwestern Oil and Gas, and others in Ndokwa nation will be brought to their knees," the group warned.

The ultimatum was contained in statement signed by Afam Ogbolu, Bright Enueshike and Azuka Justice Odanike, which noted: "We wish to state categorically that all marginal oil fields in Ndokwa nation belong to Ndokwa people, and none should be sold to anybody under any guise but to Ndokwa people. Failure by the governement to try to sell any oil field in Ndokwa land will be met with full scale resistance.

"On the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other Niger Delta agencies managerial appointments, it is crystal clear that the government is trying to cut out Ndokwa nation from the activities in the region, if not, how do you explain the non-inclusion of Ndokwa people in the NDDC board, or any Niger Delta agencies since their inception? We call on the federal government to appoint an Ndokwa person as the managing director of NDDC now.

"There is no federal presence in Ndokwa nation except for a Correctional Centre. We call on the government to immediately cite a federal polytechnic or a University of Technology in any part of Ndokwa nation."