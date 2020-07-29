Kenya: Registrar Calls for Level Playing Field in Much-Awaited Gor Polls

28 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa and Philip Onyango

The Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has warned Gor Mahia members against unfairly blocking or discriminating against candidates seeking leadership positions in the club's elections.

The Kenyan Premier League champions are set to elect new officials on August 8.

Club Chairman Ambrose Rachier told Nation Sport last week members inserted a new rule in the constitution barring any person without a university degree from contesting for any position.

"This is to request you to submit documents relating to the appointed independent panel that will ensure holding of fair and transparent elections (which include) nomination of candidates without unfairly blocking any candidate from vying, adherence to the 2/3 gender rule, and non-discrimination," the Registrar explained.

"The (election) exercise should not violate the Kenya Constitution 2010, the Sports Act, and the Sports Registrar regulations."

The Registrar has also recommended the Institution of Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) to oversee the club's virtual election owing to its experience even as she outlined further requirements for all contestants.

BetKing cash

"Currently, the online voting system is only available for ICPAK which has been doing online elections. All vying candidates must get clearance from government integrity clearance offices," she said.

Rachier is, so far, unopposed in his bid to retain the chairmanship, while Sally Bolo is expected to battle it out with Francis Wasuna for the vice-chairmanship.

Sam Ochola who is eyeing the secretary general's position is also unopposed, while Dolfina Onduto, Chrispine Okoth, and Judith Nyangi will gun for the treasurer's position.

