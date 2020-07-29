Kenya: Kipchoge Named Magical Kenya Destination Ambassador

29 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — As Kenya looks to resuscitate its tourism sector badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has brought on board reigning Olympic champion and marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge as its destination ambassador.

KTB expects Eliud to use his profile and international command to promote Kenya as a preferred tourism destination both locally, regionally and internationally through various campaigns.

"I am passionate and love my country dearly and it is an honor to be working with KTB on projects geared towards propelling Kenya as a preferred tourist destination globally. Kenya has a lot to offer, and I urge local and foreign visitors to explore and experience what the country has to offer," Kipchoge said.

KTB CEO Dr Betty Radier said that the board is pleased to have Kipchoge committed to promoting destination Kenya adding that he, among other marathoners are Kenya's greatest assets and have put the destination on the global map.

"Kenya is well known as the home of champions hence sports form part of our strategy to popularise the country's tourism offering. As a board, we have invested in locally hosted sporting events like the magical Kenya open, The World Rally Championship and world athletics championships, among others through sponsorship," Radier said.

Kipchoge's stature on and off the road has been a darling of many and his international appeal especially after his Ineos 1:59 run last year place him highly as a perfect man for the job.

