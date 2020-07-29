Namibia: NPL Threatens Court Action Against NFA

The ongoing battle between the Namibia Football Association and the Namibia Premier League continued this week with the latter once again instituting legal proceedings against the latter.

NPL chairman Patrick Kauta on Monday informed NFA president Ranga Haikali by hand-delivered letter that he would challenge its banning by the NFA at its annual general meeting on 18 July.

The following week the NFA delivered two letters to the NPL, informing it that its membership had been terminated, while it would also establish a top-tier league to resort under it.

Äs from 18 July the NPL ceased to be a member of the NFA. The top tier league in the country will now resort under the NFA. Once the modalities of the envisaged top tier league is crystallised all 16 clubs will be notified on the way forward," Haikali's letter stated.

Kauta, however, maintained that the NPL and NFA's relationship was contractual and that the NFA's conduct amounted to a repudiation of their contractual relationship.

"The NPL accepts the NFA repudiation and concomitant termination of the contractual relationship and reserves the right to sue for damages," Kauta said.

He said they would approach the High Court of Namibia to prohibit the NFA's approach to NPL members in order to establish a league, and to seek a declarator that the NFA has no jurisdiction to expel the NPL.

"We write to seek a written undertaking that you shall desist from your unlawful conduct by Tuesday, 16h00, pending finalisation of this matter by the court. Failing which we are compelled to launch urgent proceedings for an interdict, declaratory orders and punitive costs orders," Kauta concluded.