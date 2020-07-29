South Africa: Company Owner Sentenced for Fraudulent Tax Returns

29 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mpumalanga — Phumzile Rosemary Nhlapho (44) and her Company Nomsombuko Trading were found guilty and convicted by the Nelspruit Regional Court on Tuesday for fraud.

It is alleged that in March 2019, Nhlapho fraudulently submitted tax returns which deprived the South African Revenue Services (SARS), of over four hundred thousand rand.

The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation which resulted in Nhlapho and her entity being sentenced to eight months imprisonment with an option to pay three thousand rand fine.

