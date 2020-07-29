South Africa: Eastern Cape Health MEC Said Ambulances Were Sent to Nelson Mandela Bay - but No Sign of Them Yet

analysis

After heated questions in Parliament last week, the Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Sindiswa Gomba, assured MPs that the ambulance fleet in Nelson Mandela Bay, which has been hit hard by Covid-19, had already been boosted by 10 more vehicles. At the time, doctors were complaining that there was a single ambulance in Nelson Mandela Bay for Covid-19 patients and only one in Uitenhage. However, a week later, there has been no sign of the emergency vehicles, only the promises that they will arrive.

A week after Eastern Cape MEC for Health Sindiswa Gomba told a joint sitting in Parliament that 10 ambulances "have been moved to the Nelson Mandela Bay metro" to increase the emergency fleet and bolster the metro's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, not a single one of the promised vehicles have arrived at the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) base yet.

A few hours before an oversight visit by Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize last week to the metro's state hospitals, Gomba told the joint sitting of the Portfolio Committee for Health and the select committee on Health and Social Services: "Nelson Mandela Bay [around Port Elizabeth] initially had 40 [ambulances], but we moved 10 from OR...