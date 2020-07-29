South Africa: Five Firearms Seized As Three-Year-Old Shot Dead in Eersterivier

29 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A three-year-old girl was killed in a shooting incident in Eersterivier last night. It is alleged that three unknown suspects stopped in front of a house in Normandie Street in Heather Park at 20:30 and started shooting randomly. As a consequence, the three-year-old died in hospital after being hit in the head.

Police responded to the incident and started an investigation. Members of the Anti-Gang Unit deployed on the scene followed up on suspicious movement in a nearby house. Information led them to another house in the same street. Upon searching the house they found five firearms including a shot gun. Two teenagers were among the five suspects arrested in the search.

The suspects have been charged with possession of illegal firearms.

Meanwhile in Bishop Lavis police seized two unlicensed firearms on Bluegum and Rosewood Roads and arrested two suspects in their thirties yesterday.

In Bristol Road, Brown's Farm, Nyanga two Z88 pistols were seized in a vehicle that police stopped yesterday. Three suspects, also in their thirties were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms.

Last night, police pounced on a suspected drug dealer in a block of flats in Maitland and confiscated a 7.65 pistol whose serial number was filed off. An assortment of drugs comprising crystal meth and heroine were seized. A 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs and a prohibited firearm.

All arrested suspects are expected in court soon.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.