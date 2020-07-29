South Africa: 'Judges Should Not Be Muzzled' - Chief Justice Responds to Complaint On Comments About Israel

analysis

Judges are citizens with fundamental rights and freedoms and should not be 'needlessly censored, gagged or muzzled', Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has said in response to a complaint to the Judicial Service Commission by Africa4Palestine.

South Africa, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said, was a "free country - not a sophisticated dictatorship" where judges were confined to judgment-writing responsibilities "as some, either out of sheer ignorance, mischief-making or stone-age conservatism, have consistently advocated for."

Africa4Palestine lodged a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after Mogoeng featured alongside Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein in a webinar hosted by the Jerusalem Post.

The organisation accused the chief justice of disregarding international law "in his support for Israel". It also noted "with concern" that a hate speech complaint was currently before the Constitutional Court between Cosatu and the SA Jewish Board of Deputies.

Mogoeng said that parts of his statement had been "tactfully or strategically left out" and that he would attempt to contextualise his views as expressed during the webinar. He said the first quote had been taken from the Bible, Matthew 5:44 and had been about "love and advance-forgiveness". The CJ said his full quote was:

"I love Jews, I love Israel,...